New Mekong Night Festival coming to Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - River Prairie Park in Altoona will be lit with hundreds of lanterns Saturday for the new Mekong Night Festival.
The festival is being put on by the Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development or HALED, which is based out of Eau Claire and Menomonie.
The director of HALED, Mai Xiong, said the event is an expansion of last year's Mekong Market that was held at the Pablo Center. Now, they're expanding to have it at River Prairie Park for free from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
There will food vendors, live music, dancing, an obstacle course, and a lantern launch at the park's creek.
"Events like this allow our kids to be able to resonate and come together," said Xiong. "And so with this event, it truly connects me back to the roots, connects me to community, and allow us to amongst all the other troubles in the world bring us together on common grounds."
You can purchase your own lantern at the festival.
For more information about the event, click here.