New mural underway celebrating Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A mural in Menomonie is taking shape, and showcasing pride for the community.
The mural is located at 620 Main Street East. The owner of the building's dad and his wife are donating the mural to the community. Despite that, there are costs related to supplies. If you'd like to help there is a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $1,000.
Work on the mural was started last Saturday and they hope to be completed in the coming weeks.
Each letter in the word mural represents a different part of Menomonie. For example, the first "m" will show the Stout Tower and the "e" is Wilson Creek.