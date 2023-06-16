New proposal could bring clean energy to Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - A proposal will be heard on Monday that could transform an old landfill in Lake Hallie.
ClearPath Energy, a Massachusetts-based company, is proposing a redevelopment of Lake Hallie's former landfill to build a solar plant on it.
Gary Spilde, Lake Hallie Village Board President, said the energy generated would be sent to Xcel and according to ClearPath, could also lower county energy costs.
If approved, the company plans to lease 15 acres of land from Lake Hallie for at least 25 years. Lake Hallie would receive an estimated $500,000 through the initial lease — in addition to the currently undetermined tax revenue.
The company said it would work closely with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to ensure the sealed landfill isn't disturbed. The estimated cost of the project is $6.5 million, which ClearPath would pay for.
The proposal will be discussed at the village board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 16, but no decision will be made yet.
If approved, the proposed timeline estimates 2-5 years to gain the necessary permits and contract with Xcel, then 6-12 months for construction.