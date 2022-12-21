New service helps bring hospital-level care to Chippewa Valley homes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire has partnered with a new service to help bring the power of the hospital into your home.
DispatchHealth in Eau Claire started in July, bringing emergency room level care to patients right to their home.
In addition to your regular blood pressure check, they can do mobile x-rays, lab work, IV medications, EKG's, and more.
One nurse practitioner said the partnership with Marshfield is like a referral system. She added they aim to help people the same day, and that their services help keep the hospitals less full.
"Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, our partner in this market, is experiencing record-breaking emergency department and urgent care volume currently. DispatchHealth offers the convenience of a house call and helps avoid long ER wait times and is covered by most insurances," said Leanna Munoz, a nurse practitioner with DispatchHealth.
Patient Nancy Wittmer in Colfax utilized their services for the first time two weeks ago. She said they were a big help.
"I'm extremely grateful because I don't have to make that long trip. Don't have to go out in the cold in the winter time. I don't have to drive the bad roads. Now that I'm retired, I'm pretty happy just to stay home, and if they can come to me, that's all the better," Wittmer said.
DispatchHealth travels and sees about 20 patients a day. It operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
DispatchHealth accepts a variety of insurances, but can still serve you even if you don't have insurance.
Click/tap here to learn more about DispatchHealth or call them at 715-280-9166.