New sheriffs sworn into office in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties

EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES (WQOW) - On Tuesday, the sheriffs of Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties were officially sworn into their new roles.
In Chippewa County, colleagues and four generations of family members packed a courtroom as former Elk Mound police chief Travis Hakes was sworn into his new role.
"It definitely feels more real. I'm excited to start work," Hakes said.
As the new Chippewa County sheriff, Hakes said he plans to do the things he promised on his campaign trail.
"I talked to people about having an open-door policy, about ensuring that we had transparency with the department," Hakes said. "Increasing school safety. I've already met with the superintendents of the school districts."
He also said he's been researching how to combat the local drug epidemic.
"The biggest thing is dealing with addiction and addiction resources," he added. "Those people who are struggling with addiction and who want to lessen the hold narcotics have on them, that we're able to help support them and help them break that cycle of addiction."
Later in the day, the new Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl took his oath to serve.
His wife helped pin his new badge on and his children added another star to his collar.
"It's a humbling experience all the way around," Riewestahl said.
He acknowledged his predecessor Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died by suicide last year.
"It's hard to fill in (his shoes) and to have that same level of knowledge, that 26 years as sheriff that he's done for the community," he said.
As sheriff, Riewestahl plans to improve recruitment and retention.
"We have a lot of vacancies and a lot of key vacancies so we're looking to fill those spots with the best people," he said. "Second, it's going to be the reconnection with the community. COVID has taught us to stay six feet away, wear a mask, but it's not real conducive to effective law enforcement."
Riewestahl also wants to address mental health among law enforcement in the wake of Sheriff Cramer's death.
Also sworn in Tuesday was the Chippewa County coroner Ronald Patten and the clerk of court Nate Liedl.
In Eau Claire County, Susan Schaffer was sworn in for another term as clerk of court.