New site connecting parents, kids with extra-curriculars launching in Chippewa Valley

  • Updated
Village.com
Village.com

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - A new site that connects families with activities outside the classroom is having a launch party on Friday. 

The site is called Village.com and is described as a tech start-up that believes "learning opportunities are everywhere, they just need to be connected." 

When you type in your zip code, Village.com will show you a series of classes you can take, like metalsmithing, candle making, and even a class on the stock market. Each class lists the location, price, and grades that can sign up. 

They are also looking for businesses who want to host 90-minute classes. 

The launch party for Village.com is Friday from 3-5 p.m. at Valley Sports Academy in Lake Hallie. 

