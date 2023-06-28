New wells being built in Altoona, will bring more water to city residents

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
409 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE,
AND RIVER FALLS.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New wells being built in Altoona, will bring more water to city residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Altoona Well SIte

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona is in the process of constructing two new wells in response to increased city water demands.

Director of public works Dave Walter said that due to their growing population over the last decade, water demand has been higher than ever. This is causing the city to enforce water bans and restrictions.

The Altoona city council also recently recently approved a test well for what would be the tenth well.

Walter said the city's consistent growth is a big factor in the decision to create more of these sources of water.

"This has been a four year process of searching for property and evaluating test wells to find appropriate sites for permanent wells," he said.

Walter said roughly $1 million are put into each well. The city's eight and ninth wells are currently being constructed and are projected to be done this summer.

Walter added that he's thankful for everyone who's been complying with watering restrictions, and although Altoona isn't out of the woods yet, he hopes this is the last year of dealing with this problem.

