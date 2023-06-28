New wells being built in Altoona, will bring more water to city residents

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona is in the process of constructing two new wells in response to increased city water demands.
Director of public works Dave Walter said that due to their growing population over the last decade, water demand has been higher than ever. This is causing the city to enforce water bans and restrictions.
The Altoona city council also recently recently approved a test well for what would be the tenth well.
Walter said the city's consistent growth is a big factor in the decision to create more of these sources of water.
"This has been a four year process of searching for property and evaluating test wells to find appropriate sites for permanent wells," he said.
Walter said roughly $1 million are put into each well. The city's eight and ninth wells are currently being constructed and are projected to be done this summer.
Walter added that he's thankful for everyone who's been complying with watering restrictions, and although Altoona isn't out of the woods yet, he hopes this is the last year of dealing with this problem.