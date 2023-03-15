Newly renovated rehabilitation center opens at Sacred Heart in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A newly renovated rehabilitation hospital is now open in Eau Claire.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital partnered with Encompass Health for the $19 million renovation. The old rehabilitation center at the hospital has been in operation since 1978.
Two floors of the hospital now feature 36 private in-patient beds and a large therapy gym. It offers physical, occupational, and speech therapy.
Anne Sadowska, the CEO of the Western Wisconsin Rehabilitation Hospital, said that the hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, neurological disorders, brain and spinal cord injuries, as well as amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.
She said the upgrades and technology will be able to get people back to where they want to be.
"I might be able to stimulate muscles more because we have the best modalities available to be able to do those things," said Sadowska." So, I take my skill as the therapist with the technology that allows me to access parts of the body. Muscles that maybe I couldn't facilitate on my own, to be able to really meet that patient' goals."
The hospital is accepting patients now and employees said they are already almost at capacity.