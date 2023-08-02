No deal reached after talks between Leinenkugel's striking workers and Molson Coors

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Leinenkugel's brewery employees are still striking after meeting with the brewery's parent company this week.
The Teamsters Union Local 662 met with Molson Coors on Tuesday, but picketing workers say they've seen no movements from the company.
They say they're asking for fair wages, but Molson Coors will not budge on negotiations. Nevertheless, dozens of workers are still showing up outside the brewery every day holding sign and they say they're not going anywhere.
"No we're not going to budge. We want to negotiate a deal but from what the company has shown us yesterday, it shows us that we're just a number. You know they don't treat us like family," said maintenance technician Dann Jackson.
Jackson said the offer from Molson Coors remains below average for the region. He added they've seen a lot of support from the community and continue to advocate for a boycott.
The brewery employees began striking in July, and are calling for a boycott of Leinenkugel's and Molson Coors products.