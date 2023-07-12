Northern Wisconsin State Fair now underway in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Gates for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair opened Wednesday morning kicking off a five-day festival of fun.
The fair in Chippewa Falls is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Fair-goers can experience a wide variety of food, games and farm animals.
There are entertainment and music options, too, ranging from local bands to worldwide stars Nelly and Styx.
Executive Director Rusty Volk said if you plan to visit — the best day to experience the fair is on the first day.
"Opening day is probably by far the best day because its actually going to take place and it's going to get started and it's going to roll." he said. "The reason I saw that is because we've spent an entire year of taking barns down and bring barns back up."
If you are planning to head to Chippewa Falls for the festivities — Volk said to arrive in the morning to avoid large crowds. He added he expects over 125 thousand people to attend during the fair.
You can learn more about the Northern Wisconsin State Fair here.