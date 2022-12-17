Northern Wisconsin State Fair planning to host agriculture camp

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - One of the new buildings being constructed at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds will allow the fair to take on a new venture: hosting an agriculture camp for kids.
Fair officials said food does not come from the store, it comes from farms. However, they said they worry many kids don't understand that. Officials said it's important to educate kids on the process of food production, especially as things such as hobby farms become more popular in the area.
"And why is that? Because people want to grow their own food," said Rusty Volk, executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. "And children that are growing up on these hobby farms, they understand it. But just go into a school and ask how many kids were raised on a farm or have been on a farm, you're not going to find very many. So, consequently, children don't know where their food comes from."
He said a deeper education on agriculture won't just lead to an appreciation of farmers, but may encourage kids to find future careers on a farm themselves.
Dates have not yet been determined but it will be after next summer's fair, which runs July 12 through 16. The agriculture camp will be presentational and interactive, even allowing kids to take care of animals such as goats.