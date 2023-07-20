Northern Wisconsin State Fair sets record for attendance

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you were at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair this year, you were most certainly not alone.
The 2023 fair was one for the record books with an attendance of 121,840. Fair officials said that is a 6% increase over 2022, and a 10% increase over 2021.
While their goal of 125,000 attendees was not met, fair director Rusty Volk noted they had two sold out concerts during the festival weekend.
Volk said they are looking forward to taking on the challenge in 2024, when the fair will run from July 10-14.