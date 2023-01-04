"Not what we hoped for" Dept. of Public Instruction agrees CFAUSD did not violate discrimination laws

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has found that when the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District investigated discrimination at its schools, they met necessary requirements — and supported the district's conclusion that they did not violate discrimination laws.
This is the latest in a years-long battle between former students who claim to have experienced discrimination at school, and the district they attended. The complaints alleged that the District discriminated against students “on the basis of race, sex, and sexual orientation by causing, encouraging, accepting and tolerating a school climate hostile to students with those protected statuses.”
In June 2021, the ACLU of Wisconsin filed a formal complaint against the district on behalf of the Cultivated Coalition, and several Chi-Hi students. One of those students spoke to News 18 and said she was outed at school as a lesbian and faced harassment. The complaint stated that the district "failed to provide targets of harassment the supportive services they need."
The ACLU of Wisconsin also filed a complaint for a Black student who told News 18 she was called names such as 'monkey' and 'burnt hot pocket' when she was a Chippewa Falls student.
An investigation into district found "no evidence" that they violated Wisconsin's pupil discrimination law. The investigator concluded that the complaint was deficient under applicable law, finding that “There is no evidence to conclude that the district has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the district," Chippewa Falls officials said in a 2021 press release.
Following this, the ACLU filed an appeal for each case. Under Wisconsin law, students experiencing discrimination must first work through a complaint at a school district level before the claim is presented to the DPI.
On Wednesday, the DPI determined that the CFAUSD met legal requirements for the investigation, and supported the district's earlier decision that there was no evidence they violated the discriminant law.
"The District is pleased with the results reached by DPI," CFAUSD officials wrote in a press release. "At the same time, the District recognizes that there is still much work to be done to educate students and, more broadly, the community, about the rights and responsibilities that we all share to prevent and address discrimination."
In a statement sent to News 18, staff attorney with the ACLU of Wisconsin Elisabeth Lambert said that the DPI's decision will allow the district to "ignore the discriminatory environment in its schools."
“We’re disappointed by today’s decision by DPI, and concerned that it may lead to more unchecked harassment of students enrolled in CFAUSD. Despite the decision, we are proud of the members of the Cultivative Coalition who were brave enough to take a stand and share their stories of racial, gender, and sexual harassment,” Lambert said. “Even though this decision is disappointing, we remain committed to our fight to end discrimination in Wisconsin schools.”
While the ACLU does not plan to file another appeal, the Cultivative Coalition said in a statement that this is not the "end of our fight."
"Our platform and organization will remain a place for marginalized students to share their experiences, and our mission endures: to confront discrimination and to create an educational space where all people feel a shared sense of belonging," the organization said.