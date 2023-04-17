Officials: Stay away from the Chippewa River

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A flood warning for the Chippewa River may have ended but that doesn't mean the danger is gone. A second flood warning may be coming after the recent snowfall.
As we reported, the flood warning for the Chippewa River in Eau Claire ended Sunday. To have a flood warning, the Chippewa River has to exceed 773 feet above sea level. According to the National Weather Service, the river is down to 771 feet.
However, Craig Schmidt, a Hydrologist with the NWS said it is still dangerous to be near or on the river. It will take weeks for the river to recede back to normal. Plus, there's still a chance the water level will rise once more.
"We're going to be running pretty high now for the next couple of weeks, so we will be a little more susceptible to if we get a big heavy rainfall event," said Schmidt. "Especially say like some tropical moisture or something comes up from the Gulf or that sort of thing. We'll be running high, so it won't be too far for it to get back into the flood stage."
Officials with Eau Claire County Emergency Management also urge people to stay away from the river right now.