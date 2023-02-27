Officials warning of dangerous roads this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After a day of rain across the Chippewa Valley officials are concerned about road flooding.
The rain brought plenty of snow from last week's storms into the roads, causing flooding that will likely soon freeze over. Officials said you never know what's underneath large puddles of water or slush, like potholes or roads that have been swept away. Trying to drive through can lead to bad injuries or worse.
"If you don't see the road underneath you be very concerned," said emergency management coordinator Tyler Esh. "Try to find an alternative route to go."
Esh said to be aware the road conditions can change quickly. He said if you can, clear storm drains as best as you're able to to give the water someplace to go.