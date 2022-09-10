Oktoberfest kicks off with medallion hunt in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - With Oktoberfest just a week away, festivities are starting up in Chippewa Falls.
In addition to the weekend-long celebration of German food, music, and history, there will also be a historic medallion hunt.
For the fourth time the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce is holding a medallion hunt ahead of the festivities. The Oktoberfest medallion will be hidden on public property somewhere in the city of Chippewa Falls.
Tasha Weiss, program director at the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce said they work with the Chippewa County Genealogical Society to research a German person from Chippewa Falls' past, and give clues about their life to lead to the hidden medallion.
Weiss said the hunt is a fun way to highlight the city's German past.
"It's always really fun, it's great to see people thinking that they found it and just getting excited online," she said.
The winner of the medallion hunt will win two 2-day wristbands and parking for the festival next weekend, Weiss said.
The clues will be posted to the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest Facebook page every day starting Monday at noon, and will stay up until someone finds the medallion and claims their prize.
Oktoberfest takes place September 16 & 17 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Click here for more information about the festival.