Oktoberfest preparations underway for 20th anniversary

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local German heritage event is about to mark 20 years of beer, food, and music in the Chippewa Valley.
Oktoberfest is a two-day event held this weekend at The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. This event will feature authentic German food, live music, dozens of vendors, and activities for all ages. Some returning contests will hit the stage including sauerkraut eating, keg rolling, and stein holding.
New this year is a beer house, sampling flights of beer while enjoying local entertainment.
Missy Prissel, the programs director with The Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce, says there is no event like Oktoberfest in the Chippewa Valley.
"Something that is really cool about this event is the history. We are in our 20th year. We have 20 years of Oktoberfest royalty and they all come," Prissel said. "There are so many people dressed up and it is just a great community event and you can feel that when you are there."
