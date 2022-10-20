One thing is cheaper: CVTC approves lower tax rate for 2023

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you live in the area, you'll be paying less next year in taxes to support Chippewa Valley Technical College.
This week, the CVTC board approved to set the tax rate at 71 cents, down from 81 cents from the past fiscal year. They say an increase in technical college property tax relief is what lead to the decrease.
The cost change means a person with a $150,000 home will pay $106.50 in property taxes for the year to support the college, down from $121.63.
The CVTC board is required to certify its levy by November 1 of each year.