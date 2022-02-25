Orchard Hills developers postpone controversial rezoning petition

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The developers of a controversial proposal for over 100 homes in the Town of Washington have requested to postpone placing their rezoning application on the March 1 Eau Claire County Board meeting agenda.
The rezoning would not approve the project to be constructed, but to allow what is now agricultural land to have houses built on it.
In a letter sent to the board by Craig Wurzer with CDPG Developers, he says his group would like to have additional time to meet with members of the neighborhood group who have opposed the development, to see if a plausible resolution the fits all parties' needs can be reached.
In a statement to News 18, Wurzer writes that the developers are trying to balance neighborhood concerns, county and town plans and determine the most responsible use of land.
On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Planning and Development Committee voted and tied on the rezone request for the Orchard Hills development proposal.
Craig Wurzer's full statement can be read below:
Our Orchard Hills Development team is continuing to listen to neighborhood concerns, while also balancing those concerns with the Town of Washington and County comprehensive plans.
We feel that we are following the development process, but it is clear that more information is desired by neighbors and elected officials to make a good decision. We have much of that information gathered already, and typically that would be addressed at a later time in the development process, but we understand that those items are needed to make a good decision now.
We are postponing the rezoning hearing at the full county board meeting to have time to communicate with key decision makers and elected officials. Ultimately, we are trying to balance neighborhood concerns, responsible use of land, town and county plans, and the desire to make it beautiful subdivision, and do it all within a budget that is feasible.