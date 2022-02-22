Orchard Hills rezone request reaches tie

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - After over two hours of discussions on Tuesday night, the Eau Claire Planning and Development Committee voted and tied on the rezone request for the Orchard Hills development proposal.
This proposal is one of the largest in Eau Claire County's history and has been met with much controversy, especially from its potential neighbors in the Town of Washington.
This was just the request for the rezone of the land that would be necessary to build houses on what was previously agricultural land. Therefore the developers, CDPG Development, still have time to work with their opposition to come up with a compromise.
Those in favor of the development argued that Eau Claire's need for housing is greater than ever. Eau Claire is growing, and some people said there's not enough space to house that population.
"I had an open house for an hour and a half, and 25 families came through that house. Each of them had a lower-priced home to sell but are refusing to put their home on the market until they find a home for themselves," said Property Executives Realty Agent Brittany Anderson. "This is very heartbreaking on many different levels. This is just one scenario of how large the need for homes in Eau Claire is."
Meanwhile, some against Orchard Hills said they're not against development, just this one in particular.
They said individual septic systems, as planned in the proposal, would create issues for wells and groundwater quality. Additionally, they said the roads cannot safely handle the massive increase in traffic these one hundred and seven houses would bring.
"Rural roads within the last year: take a snapshot, within 3 days, 8 vehicles in the ditch along Evergreen and I-94," said Friends of Lowes Creek President Brian Binczak. "Wasn't snowing, hadn't snowed in several days, the roads stay icy. I mean, it's rural roads."
Overall, most people who spoke on Tuesday were in agreement that Eau Claire needs more housing. However, many said that Orchard Hills is not the neighborhood the area needs.
The Eau Claire County Board is tentatively scheduled to hear this proposal on March 1.