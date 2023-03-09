Osseo-Fairchild students competing in energy conservation challenge

OSSEO (WQOW) - A local high school is hoping to win some money by competing in a statewide energy conservation challenge.
For the first time, students at Osseo-Fairchild High School are participating in the six-week-long "Renew Our Schools" energy conservation program. If they win, they'll get a $2,500 stipend to further help save electricity.
One of the science classes is in charge of gathering data using three main tools.
One device measures the amount of light the lights are putting out. Another device plugs into an electrical outlet and measures the amount of electricity an appliance is using, and the infrared thermometer measures if there's any cold spots on the wall where there could be a lack of insulation.
"When students then graduate and they have their own utility bills, they'll have an understanding as to what uses electricity, how much does my electricity cost, can I calculate this?" said high school science teacher Joseph Phillips. "And so it really sets not only our school up for success in terms of saving money here, but also getting the student educated as to how they can save money in their own homes."
An eGauge was installed in the maintenance room specifically for this challenge to calculate the percentage of electricity the school is using and saving on a daily basis. It can also pinpoint which devices are using electricity.
Whoever wins is based on the percentage of power a school saves. They've already started efforts such as turning off the cafeteria lights.
Osseo-Fairchild is competing against several other schools in Wisconsin. The challenge runs until April 21.