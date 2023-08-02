'Our mission is to bring people together': OneFest to be held in Cadott next year

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An area Christian music festival will be hosting in a larger space next summer.
Officials with OneFest told News 18 that they have grown over the years, and wanted a site that could allow them to continue that growth.
For the past five years they have hosted the event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. In 2024, they will be in Cadott at the site that hosts Country and Rock Fests.
"Our Mission is to bring people together as One to know, experience and glorify God and now we can continue to do that on the new grounds while bringing more people together," officials said in a statement.
OneFest will be held on August 2-4 next year. The headliners will be Jeremy Camp and TobyMac.