Packer players present $10,000 check to Altoona schools

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Two of the Packers' very own teamed up to present a $10,000 check to help Altoona schools tackle youth health and wellness issues Friday.
Packers linebacker Krys Barnes and center Josh Myers presented the check virtually at a school assembly for students and staff on behalf of the Hometown Grant Program partnership between The Green Bay Packers and The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Students also participated in a Q&A session with the players. School District of Altoona superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the Packers' appearance was inspiring for students.
"It's exciting to have them joining in with us and it's so exciting for our kids because these are role models for them for healthy lifestyles and healthy eating choices, and that's what this program is all about," Eliopoulos said.
The School District of Altoona used the grant to serve healthy meals for district students and fund food service equipment.
One Wisconsin school district receives the grant each year.