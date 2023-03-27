Past Passed Here returning for 20th year

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Past Passed Here will return this spring, marking its 20th year in the Chippewa Valley.
The annual event in Chippewa Falls takes residents back to their roots, highlighting local traditions in fur-trade, logging, wood carving, blacksmithing and more.
It's hosted by the Chippewa County Historical Society. Thousands are expected to attend, including students from Chippewa and Eau Claire County schools.
The event runs May 12 through the 14 at Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls. Admission is $5, or $15 for a family. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.