Patriotic Kenny: Viral TikTok veteran visits Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - He's known to millions on TikTok as Patriotic Kenny. This 80-year-old U.S. Navy veteran made a pit stop in the Chippewa Valley on Friday.
Kenny Jary, from St. Paul, Minnesota caught a ride on a C-47 ahead of the 2022 air show. He also took a tour of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute at River Prairie Park in Altoona.
Jary went viral on TikTok when his scooter broke down and his neighbor helped him make a video to collect donations for a new one. Then, Jary shot to fame. Since then, he has used his platform to pay it forward by helping veterans in need and honoring them any chance he gets.
"Why I go to veterans parks so much? Because I just want to go there to pay my honor for all the arms service men and women, because that's what we gotta do," he said.
Jary said the world needs more veterans memorials like the one in Altoona.
Members of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation agree.
"It's really important to us that we educate our community, not just children, about the sacrifices that our veterans, people that live next door to you, that maybe you don't even know are veterans, have sacrificed for your community, for you country," said Angela Deutschlander with the veterans tribute foundation.
There are plans to expand the tribute. A grant and donations will go toward the veterans trail tribute project. Phase three includes installing interactive stations along the one mile trail to learn about every war from the civil war to the war on terror. This phase of the project is expected to be completed by this fall.
In the meantime Jary said he hopes to be back to see those plans come to fruition.
The foundation also gave Jary an award for the work he does to help veterans financially.