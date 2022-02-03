People who are missing in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - National Missing Persons Day is a time to look at who is missing from our communities and their stories. In the Chippewa Valley, there are three people who have gone missing and have yet to be found.
James Liedtka was last seen on November 4, 2018. Liedtka, a veteran and UW-Stout student was seen on surveillance footage walking behind the Pickle Tavern on Water Street in Eau Claire, toward the bike trail. In speaking to News 18 in 2020, his cousin said that they have hit a lot of dead ends, but have not lost hope.
Shannah Boiteau was last seen on June 22, 2016. Boiteau, who was 23 at the time, was in St. Cloud Minnesota when her boyfriend says she ran from his car into a wooded area. Shannah's daughter Milli was 1-year-old when she went missing.
Tammy Jovaag was last seen on June 30, 2015. She lived in Holcombe, does not have a car, and usually walks everywhere. Police told News 18 that she did not have her medication with her when she disappeared. Bloodhounds and drones were used but law enforcement could not locate her, putting their search on hold two weeks after it began.
If you have any information on these missing persons cases you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement.
