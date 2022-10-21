Pepin health official reacts to county being labeled "maternity care desert"

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A local health official is reacting to a recent study that labeled her county as a "maternity care desert."
In the 2022 report released by the health nonprofit March of Dimes, a maternity care desert is defined as any county without a hospital or birth center offering obstetric care, and without any obstetric providers such as obstetricians, gynecologists, and certified midwives or nurse midwives.
In the designation of maternity care deserts, analyses excluded family physicians as they are not guaranteed to provide obstetric care (indicated on page 14 of the study).
The study found Pepin and Rusk Counties to be maternity care deserts.
Pepin County Health Department Director Heidi Stewart said the study measures within a county, not as a radius, so she doesn't 100% agree with the label.
"I don't feel like that's an accurate description, but I'm not going to argue. We're going to take that report and we're going to use it to look at the potential for some gaps and find out, 'Are there gaps?' And if there are gaps, what can we do to improve?" Stewart said.
She said most of their population has access to a birthing center or OB-GYN within 30 to 60 miles of their home address, even if it's within a neighboring county.
"We kind of build a tolerance up to know that to go to Walmart, we're going to have to travel, to go to our doctor's appointments, we're most likely going to have to travel. So we have to accommodate and build that in. For some, that may be more difficult, and that's why I'm actually very excited about the availability of telehealth," Stewart said.
Earlier this year, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will no longer offer labor and delivery services in Barron and eventually in Menomonie.
"They might be becoming deserts for maternity care, but it all depends on if there are other places that can substitute or be able to take the load that these closings may lead to," said Dr. José Cordero, a spokesperson with March of Dimes.
Since the study came out, Pepin Health has interviewed its WIC directors and local healthcare providers, and they said they haven't heard from patients that they had maternity access concerns, but they are open for feedback and improvement.
Stewart added when they've done community health assessments in the past, maternity child care has never risen as a great concern. She said top concerns have been mental health, water quality, and chronic waste disease prevention.
Stewart said maternity care-related services Pepin does have included the WIC program that supports women through pre-natal and post-partum care, a birth to three program within Human Services, a nurse practitioner who is able to help moms over halfway through their pregnancy up to 20 to 23 works before referring them to an OB-GYN or midwife at a bigger city, and smaller programs to support young parents.
News 18 also reached out to Rusk County Public Health for comment, but they said they were unable to.