Petition started to create "Lily Alert" in honor of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - When 10 year old Lily Peters was first reported missing on Sunday night, police knew what she looked like, that she had left on bike to a specific location, and of course didn't make it home. But all that information was still not enough to issue an Amber Alert.
Now, one local resident is trying to get another alert system in place to help cases like Lily's.
Eric Henry, a Chippewa Falls father, started a Change.org petition to create a "Lily Alert" for cases that don't tick all the necessary boxes of an Amber Alert and can be sent out locally.
Amber Alerts need to be for a child 17 or younger and is in serious danger of bodily harm or death. They also need descriptions of the child, plus a suspect or suspect vehicle.
Henry says as a dad he can't imagine other parents being without an option to get word out.
"You lose sight of your child ten minutes, an hour, any amount of time. Your heart just sinks, and who do you turn to for help?" Henry said. "I'm not blaming the police or anybody, all I'm saying is this person needed help and should've received it. We can do better."
Henry says he's reached out to local lawmakers to see how he can get the ball moving on the effort.
Over 35,000 people have signed the petition as of Tuesday night.