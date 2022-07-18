Plan Commission approves proposed Country Jam site plan, neighbors concerned

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday night the Eau Claire Plan Commission approved some big, permanent changes when it comes to Country Jam's new home. Now, final approval is in the hands of the Eau Claire City Council.
The future site of Country Jam U.S.A. was annexed from the Town of Wheaton into the city of Eau Claire a few weeks ago.
The new grounds are located west of Highway T and south of 20th Avenue.
The proposed site plan includes eight permanent structures, the largest of which is a 37,000 sq. ft. 650-sesat event center.
Other buildings include a stage, sound stage, production building, lower and upper venue buildings, a shower building, and entrance booths.
Officials also hope to have 800 to 1,100 camping stalls and 1,600 to 2,000 grass stalls of parking.
Other anticipated developments in that area include a hotel, a convenience store, and a restaurant.
Country Jam U.S.A. general manager Kathy Wright said they plan to use the site year-round for other purposes like corporate events and weddings.
"The city has been amazing to work with," Wright said. "We've moved this project through very quickly and we're super proud of what we're presenting and excited to be able to stay in this area and continue to do what we're going to do this weekend for a very long time. We are the largest economic impact to the community for tourism dollars and we're excited to just continue to be here in Eau Claire and stay within our community."
While officials are excited about the move, some neighbors in the Town of Wheaton are not so thrilled.
Alex Nemzek lives less than a mile from the new Country Jam site, and he's worried about an increase in garbage and noise if events were to happen year-round rather than just a weekend like Country Jam.
"My wife and I are not very happy with it," Nemzek said. "We know on 20th Avenue here, we're going to get a lot of traffic, noise, business. We moved out here to the country because we want the country life."
At Monday night's meeting, an amendment was made to allow no more than 3 multi-day festivals a year at the new grounds. Commission members said this amendment was added to ensure neighboring residents would not be dealing with loud noise and lights every weekend.
Wright said if all the plans and permitting are approved, they hope to begin construction as soon as possible and have their music festival in the summer of 2023.
She added they have spoken with the city of Eau Claire and residents about possibly doing a traffic analysis to figure out how to best utilize the space and not disrupt the ruralness of the area.