Plans progress to widen portion of State Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It’s still in the early stages, but in about two years, Eau Claire County officials plan to widen State Street from Hamilton Avenue down to Heather Road.
"State Street has over 7,000 cars a day on it. As you can tell, it's very busy," said Jon Johnson, Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner.
This 34 foot wide section of State Street currently has no sidewalks, but the proposed project includes widening the 11 foot vehicle lanes to 12 feet.
Four foot bicycles lanes and five foot sidewalks on both sides will also be added as well as curbs and gutters, storm and sewer infrastructure, and six foot boulevards.
"Pedestrian safety infrastructure improvement, and connectivity, multi-modal connectivity are the driving factors for this improvement," Johnson said.
Several homeowners along the three-quarters of a mile stretch of road say they have mixed feelings about the project.
"From a positive standpoint, I do like the aspect of having a safer way for people to, especially pedestrians, to have a walk along State Street," said Andrew Buck. "From a negative aspect, I do have concerns about, just as property owners, the costs associated with doing that."
After attending a public informational meeting at CVTC on Tuesday, one property owner says he came away with more questions than answers.
"We know in the long run that even though we moved out here to get away from the city that we're going to be urbanized," said Ken Fulgione. "It seems to me that after the project is done by the county, they're hoping that the city puts water and sewer under the sidewalks and then the city would take over the jurisdiction of the road. Now how does that affect us as township residents?"
Some are wondering if the county can expand onto someone's private property, but Johnson said the project falls within the right of way.
"The project is within the existing right of way so that right of way can be used for transportation purposes," he said.
The final design for the project will not be complete until next year according to Johnson, so changes to the plan may happen. Either way, the Eau Claire County Board still needs to approve it.
If approved, construction is estimated to take place the summer of 2024.
You likely remember another large portion of State Street was reconstructed in 2019. That was when three roundabouts were added on the stretch of road from Hamilton Avenue to Lexington Boulevard.