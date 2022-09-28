Play Space daycare center in Chippewa Falls changing locations

CHIPPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Play Space in Chippewa Falls daycare center is moving locations and expanding.
The new location is located at 521 North Bridge Street. They haven't moved in yet, but vice president of operations Sarah Zwiefelhofer said that they will be moving items from the old location to the new space soon. They also plan on expanding their new location so they can have more things for older kids to play with.
"I really love that we are hoping to eventually gear towards the older kiddos," Zwiefelhofer said. "For those families that maybe can't make it all the way down to Eau Claire, it's a little tougher for them to get there. Especially in the winter coming up soon, that our Chippewa location is better to serve those rural communities so they don't maybe have to travel as far."
The old location will be closed Friday to allow them to move, and the new space will open on Tuesday, October 11.