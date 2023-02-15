Potholes being filled across the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - If you've been driving over more potholes than usual lately, crews across the area are working to change that.
As warm temperatures and rain are melting away snow, dips in the road become more obvious.
Officials with the City of Eau Claire say they try to maintain roads during the winter, but were able to get as many as six crews out all day Wednesday. Chippewa County officials are reporting more issues with potholes this time of year as well.
You can expect to see crews working in the coming days. Click here to report a pothole in Eau Claire, and click here for information on reporting potholes in Chippewa Falls.