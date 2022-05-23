Powertex hosts t-shirt fundraiser to benefit Chippewa Valley Museum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local merchandise supplier is doing a t-shirt fundraiser to support a place that preserves history.
Powertex in Eau Claire is hosting an online pop-up store where people can buy a limited edition t-shirt to support the Chippewa Valley Museum.
100% of the proceeds go directly back to the museum.
On the t-shirt is a hand-drawn map of downtown Eau Claire featuring different historical locations.
The company has supported other charities with this type of fundraiser such as Joshua's Camp and Feed My People.
Powertex Creative Director Ryan Banike says they chose the museum this time because they wanted to give back to the place that inspired a lot of their building's historical decor and design.
"It's kind of been an important piece to Powertex itself, and we wanted to kind of use that as a great way to give back to the community," Banike said. "We thought it was a really important organization within Eau Claire, and it just happens to align with the 150th anniversary [of Eau Claire]. It seemed to make a lot of sense to move in that direction."
Only 1,000 shirts will be available, and one tee costs $30.
If you'd like to support the Chippewa Valley Museum, you can purchase a t-shirt here.