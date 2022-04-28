Preparations underway for Eau Claire Marathon

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Marathon is returning this weekend, but there are many things that need to be done before runners pound the pavement, and on Thursday, organizers were busy making those preparations.
"Our zone leaders will come out and put cones," said race director Emi Uelmen. "We'll mark the course with signs, runners left and right. We're also pulling packets early. We check all of the gear to make sure we like how everything was printed. We're getting all the merch ready. We have great merchandise so we're getting all of that set, too."
Before Saturday, four U-Haul trucks and three U-Haul vans will be filled with merchandise and equipment.
Uelman said this is the first time they will be fully in-person and full-sized since the pandemic began.
"We're just excited to be back to let some of these people accomplish their goals," Uelman said. "A lot of first-time marathon runners, people that are running for a family member, honoring a group, or just getting together again. A lot of UWEC students come back to run so we're excited to have everybody here."
The event's 4,000 runners can participate in the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, or the four-person relay.
The goal of the race is to showcase Eau Claire and what it's known for. For example, the 5K and 10K will start at the High Bridge, now restored after it was damaged last year. Then they will go over the Grand Avenue Bridge, and finish in Phoenix Park.
The half marathon and full marathon will both start on the Madison Street Bridge, go through the 3rd ward neighborhood and UW-Eau Claire, and finish on Graham Avenue.
This is Dana Parisi's fourth year running in the marathon, and she says she runs for her mental health and the community support.
"I love the crowd support. I love all the people in the community being out there. I run with Moms on the Run and I love that community of women who are supporting each other and running together. So I'm just looking forward to seeing all the people out there," Parisi said.
Major areas that will be closed Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 include parts of State Street, Barstow Street, the Madison Street Bridge, and Graham Avenue.
For a full list of closed streets during the Eau Claire Marathon, visit the Frequently Asked Questions page of their website or app.
Organizers say they will be offering participants purple wristbands and ribbons in honor of Lily Peters.