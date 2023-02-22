Prevea closing all locations, including urgent care, Wednesday afternoon into Thursday

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Prevea Health locations across Wisconsin are closing during the brunt of the snow storm making it's way through the Badger State.
In a press release, Prevea Health officials said they will be closed from 4 p.m. on Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Thursday for all locations, including urgent care.
They added that patients who have appointments in place will be contacted directly by Prevea. Prevea Virtual Care will still be available 24/7 for several common conditions.
The health care provider has more than 80 locations across Wisconsin, including in Altoona, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Augusta, Mondovi, Menomonie, Cornell and Rice Lake.