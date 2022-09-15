Project HEAT's ON set to prepare area homes for winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It may still feel like summer outside, but a local volunteer effort is taking steps to make sure those in need stay warm this winter.
Saturday, September 17 is the annual Project HEAT’s ON event, a national grassroots effort started in 1986 to help homeowners in need -- especially veterans -- keep their furnaces on and running safely.
The project is spearheaded in Eau Claire and Dunn Counties by local union members, contractors and veterans organizations, and it has provided heating and energy efficiency services at no cost to homeowners in western Wisconsin for two decades.
"Contractors donate the materials and their trucks, and our members donate their skills and services to do the project," Russell Boos, project coordinator with United Association Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 434 in Eau Claire, said. "A lot of these old furnaces have cracked heat exchanges or what not, so you need to service your furnaces on a regular basis."
Boos added that no furnace lasts forever, and the main goal of the project is to make sure no one struggles to warm their home this winter because of a lack of cleaning, upkeep or routine maintenance.
Local veterans organizations have helped them to identify homes in need, and Boos said they have several veteran's widows who might not see problems coming with their furnace until it is too late.
In 2021, the project helped around 45 homes get ready for winter, and Boos said they anticipate getting to about 35 homes this Saturday. Volunteers will start gathering at the local union training center on State Road 37 in Eau Claire at 7 am on Saturday, and will be out working on homes all day.