Prom trauma simulation reminds students to make good choices

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Before Altoona high schoolers head to prom this Saturday, administrators want to remind them to make good choices, by showing them the worst that could happen.
A simulated crash scene took place in front of Altoona High School, intending to show students the impacts of drinking and driving.
Local EMS agencies treated students actors on scene, Mayo Clinic brought in its medical helicopter, and a hearse rolled in to take away a "dead" body.
Officials hope that by watching this mock crash, students will realize the ripple effects of bad choices.
"That they make smart choices," said Chad Hanson, assistant principal of Altoona Middle and High Schools. "That they make a decision, whether it's themselves or a friend, that they are able to make a decision to do things the right way and make smart choices and not have something like this play out in real life."
"Just to think that this could actually happen and that someone could actually die from something like this, and to think what could be prevented if you just waited," said Grace McIntosh, a freshman at Altoona High School.
After the trauma simulation, students and staff gathered inside to have a discussion about what they just witnessed.
A police officer shared the charges for intoxicated driving, a health care provider spoke about treating patients and the long-term health effects, and a funeral director talked about how he helps a family plan a funeral.