Public invited to Pride in Phoenix Park and Pride Panels

CHIPPEWA VALELY (WQOW) - As part of Pride Month, the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is inviting folks to a panel.
The panel is on Friday, June 10 and is about how people in the LGBTQ community can access health care, and the history of discrimination this population has faced in health care spaces.
"Pride is an opportunity to celebrate our identities, our presence, our survival. It's something that's a chance to come together across the many communities that we're a part of, to have a chance to stand in solidarity with one another," said Charles Payseur, vice president of media at the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Eau Claire.
Happening on Saturday, June 11 is Pride in Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.
Events for that day include yoga, kids Zumba, family story time, live music, an aerial show, and a drag show.
