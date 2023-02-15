Puppies found in box are looking for their forever home

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Five puppies that were brought to the Dunn County Humane Society are looking for homes after being found in a box near Elk Mound.
Officials with the Dunn County Humane Society told News 18 they were brought to them on February 1 by someone who said they found them near the Muddy Creek Wildlife Area off Highway 29.
There are two boys and three girls, and were about four or five weeks old when brought in. They are unsure what breed they are or exactly how big they will get, but a veterinarian estimates they may grow up to 30 pounds.
The humane society is taking applications for the puppies now but said they cannot be adopted until February 22 when they are at least eight weeks old.
Click here for the adoption application, or call 715-232-9790 for more information.