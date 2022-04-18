Questions still unanswered in DHS Investigation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services continues, but with not many questions answered.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a $1.2 million error in the department's 2019 budget for nearly two years, but with little still known about the discrepancy.
Back in October 2021, the sheriff's office issued search warrants on DHS in hopes of finding necessary information.
News 18 planned on obtaining those search warrants on Monday, but Sheriff Ron Cramer said they've been resealed for another 180 days.
As News 18 previously reported, the budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red.
Sheriff's office detectives have been assisted in their investigation by a forensic auditor.
When we last spoke with Sheriff Cramer, he said their office has been met with "minimal cooperation and unfulfilled requests."
The search warrants might be unsealed and open to the public later in October this year.