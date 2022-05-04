Raptor group gives positive update on eagle shot near Colfax

ANTIGO (WQOW) - The bald eagle that was found injured in the Township of Cooks Valley near Colfax is doing better, according to Raptor Education Group, Inc.
The incident happened around the beginning of April. REGI said the eagle was shot over 20 times, and had lead poisoning. But in a Facebook post on Wednesday, officials said the eagle is beginning to fly and exercise.
"We were not sure she would survive to see this point when first admitted," they said in the Facebook post.
They said the positive update is exciting, and they are continuing to monitor her blood lead levels.
Jim Kowalczyk with the Chippewa County Sherriff's Office said their office has yet to receive any tips on who may have injured this eagle.