Rays of Sunshine event in Altoona: Find tennis balls, win prizes

ALTOONA (WQOW) - If you're hoping to win some swag, then you may want to participate in this weekend's 'Rays of Sunshine Find.'
The city of Altoona is hosting Rays of Sunshine as part of its Frosty Fun Series. 200 numbered tennis balls are scattered throughout River Prairie Park in Altoona.
Families are encouraged to find a maximum of three balls per family for a chance to win prizes.
Prizes range from stuffed animals to coloring books to mugs and gift cards from local businesses like Wisco's and Action City.
Officials said the event also helps families get out of the house during the winter.
"Just getting people out, getting people active. It's going to be a great weekend to come out and try and find the tennis balls hidden around the park so it should be fun for all," said Altoona recreation supervisor Erin Turner.
The hunt has already begun and goes on through this weekend, if there are any balls left.
Four numbers will be randomly drawn each day for five days starting on Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. The winning numbers will be announced on the Altoona Parks and Rec Facebook page.
If your number was drawn, you must post a photo of yourself with the tennis ball. You have until 8 a.m. the following day to claim your prize.
The event is not only meant for Altoona residents. Anyone can participate.
Officials want to remind folks that tennis balls will not be hidden on private property or businesses.