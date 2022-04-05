Report: Eagle wounded near Bloomer, prompting outrage and reward money

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An injured eagle found west of Bloomer is prompting outrage and reward money.
Travis Hakes, a longtime local law enforcement officer and current candidate for Chippewa County Sheriff, says he got a call Friday about the injured eagle. He says he located it along 135th Avenue, in the Township of Cooks Valley.
Hakes says after working with the DNR and the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, it was determined the eagle had been shot with shotgun pellets.
His Facebook post about the case has already prompted offers of more than $2000 in reward money for information on the person responsible.
Anyone with information should contact the DNR (1-800-TIP-WDNR) or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office Tipster Line (715-726-4563)