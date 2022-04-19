Resident starts petition to save Chippewa Falls public pool

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A concerned resident started a petition called "Save Our Pool!" after she learned the city of Chippewa Falls plans to close its only public pool for good.

Earlier in April the Chippewa Falls City Council agreed that renovating or entirely replacing the Bernard Willi Pool is not worth the cost when it's only open for three months out of the year.

Chippewa Falls native Katie Crise disagrees and said the outdoor pool is a worthy investment for the community.

From Friday evening up until Tuesday, nearly 900 people have responded to her petition saying they either want to restore the facility they currently have, or if it gets torn down, for an aquatic center with an indoor pool to be built in its place.

Crise said she started the petition because she believes an accessible and affordable recreational activity such as swimming should be available to everyone in the area.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy it," Crise said. "We want it to be a place where people can connect throughout the community and create those strong bonds. And we want there to be increased public safety as well. As a mom of two little girls, I want them to build those same memories that I had growing up in Chippewa Falls at the pool."

Crise and several other community members plan to voice their concerns at the May 3 city council meeting. Mayor Gregory Hoffman anticipates folks will speak at the Tuesday, April 19 meeting as well.

