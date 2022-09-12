Restaurant Week returns to the Chippewa Valley on Friday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can win a trip to Cancun by eating at your favorite restaurants, or trying new ones during Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week.
Volume One is bringing back Restaurant Week to celebrate and support local restaurants and their staff, as well encourage people to try new foods and restaurants.
Restaurants included in this event are 29 Pines Family Restaurant, 3rd & Vine, 4 Mile Restaurant & Bar, 44 North, Akame Sushi, Azul Tequila, Brewery Nonic, Casa Margarita, Connell's Supper Club-Fall Creek, Cowby Jack's, Foster's Fireside, Fuji Sushi & Steakhouse, Houligan's, Island Parkside, Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, K Point, Menomonie Market Food Co-op, Monk's, Pizza Del Re, Shanghai Bistro, Thai Orchid, The Informalist, The Lakely, The Raw Deal, Valley Burger Co, Wissota Chophouse, and Xavier Bistro At River Prairie.
Joann Martin, Volume One's Communication and Engagement and Events Coordinator said that it's great to be able to have this event to support local restaurants again, especially after the pandemic.
"They've been through a hard two years as has everyone, but this is really meant to support them," Martin said. "We are really excited to be bringing back Restaurant Week."
Restaurant Week starts this Friday and runs until September 25. During the week there will be a dining passport, so while you visit different restaurants you can win a variety of prizes.
For visiting five different restaurants, you can win gift cards, but visiting ten different restaurants will enter you in a chance to win a trip for two in Cancun. You can pick a dining passport at any of the participating restaurants.