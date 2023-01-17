Restraining orders' impact on domestic violence

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local advocate said one in three women and one in eight men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, but restraining orders are only part of the solution.
The domestic violence program director Jeni H. with Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls said at best, a temporary restraining order can be obtained within a couple hours. If you want to change it to a long-term injunction, it can take up to two weeks.
Jeni said 50% of restraining orders in Wisconsin are violated every day. Violated orders can be pursued legally depending on what the abuser did, but injunctions are not a magic recipe to keep people safe. They're only part of the safety plan.
"Our society has this idea of somebody hurts you and you do X, Y, and Z and that will make it stop. And that is often not what it looks like. If we keep that narrative, we will keep telling survivors they are not doing enough and put the onus on survivors to try to stop violence instead of what is happening with people who are doing harm," Jeni said.
If you feel unsafe, the Family Support Center has services available 24/7. Advocates can help you create a plan to keep you and your children safe.