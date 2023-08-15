Ribbon cutting held on new road connecting Chippewa Crossing with Micon, Northridge Center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A new road opened on August 15 in Chippewa Falls with a ribbon cutting ceremony, creating space for new businesses to be built.
The new road called Chippewa Mall Drive connects the existing road by Micon Cinemas to the Chippewa Crossing area. That's where Toycen Ford and the future Festival Foods are.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said funding for the road was covered by tax increment financing, or TIF, so that the people of Chippewa Falls would not have to pay for the road through taxes.
"This is my goal. I don't want to burden the tax payers, I want to be able to bring in activities and new things but I don't want to tax people out of houses. And here we are again, a brand new road and no cost to the citizens," he said.
There are four other plots of land near Toycen Ford that are for sale and are expected to be used for new businesses. Mayor Hoffman said businesses are already interested in those spaces.
Hoffman said the new area will add retail and commercial properties, make traveling in the area easier, and benefit surrounding businesses.
The road-opening comes after about ten years of planning.