River Source Family Center wearing blue to raise awareness for child abuse

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - April is family strengthening month in the United States. The month will focus on family centers across the country raising awareness about child abuse.
Members of the River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls kicked off the month by wearing blue on Friday.
Robin with the family center said they don't just dedicate one month for the cause. They raise awareness year-round.
"It's important to us because, we not only do it this month, but we do it all year so it's a continuation. It's not that we just stop when April is done," Robin said.
Throughout the month the center will hold family bonding events that will promote bonding with your child through crafts, music and dancing. Click here for more information on events.