Road work on 40th Avenue and Highway 124 intersection to begin Monday

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - A busy intersection in Lake Hallie will be closed to traffic starting Monday.
Union Pacific Railroad is installing a railroad crossing on 40th Avenue. Traffic at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Highway 124, across from the tank farm, will be detoured for some drivers.
Traffic on 124 will not be able to turn onto 40th Avenue to the west, and traffic on 40th Avenue to the west of the intersection won't be able to access 124.
The detour is expected to be in place until about August 12.