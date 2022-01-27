Rock Fest announces 2022 lineup

CADOTT (WQOW) - Another area music festival is ready to hit the stage this summer.
Rock Fest in Cadott announced its lineup Thursday.
This year's headliners include Disturbed, Shinedown and Evanescence. Other big names on the roster are Lamb of God, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman and dozens more.
The three day fest runs from July 14 to 16.
Concert tickets and camping passes are on sale now, but many options are already selling out.
The full lineup can be found by clicking here, and ticket sales are found here.